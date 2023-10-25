New Mexico State Police Coordinate Gun Buy Back to Promote Gun Safety and Reduce Gun Violence

On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the New Mexico State Police are coordinating a Gun Buyback Event in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Espanola.

The events will take place on November 4, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Albuquerque, at Expo New Mexico at 300 San Pedro Gate 6 (south of Lomas),

Las Cruces, at the Sportsman’s Warehouse at 2230 N. Telshor Blvd.

Espanola, at Robert “Gordy” Vigil Regional Sportsplex at 2000 Industrial Park Rd.

People may anonymously hand in unwanted guns and firearms and receive Visa and/or American Express gift cards in return. No questions will be asked about who owns the guns or where they came from. Buybacks are intended to prevent unwanted or unneeded weapons from causing harm or being used to commit acts of violence.

Buyback Event details: $200.00 Visa and/or American Express gift card for handguns, $300.00 Visa and/or American Express gift card for rifles, shotguns, and assault weapons. Firearms may be functional or non-functional.

“This is a proactive measure to prevent tragedies involving guns. We want to help remove unwanted guns from our communities and reduce the risk of deadly accidents, homicides, and suicides” said Troy Weisler, Chief of the New Mexico State Police.