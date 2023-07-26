New Mexico State Police Officer Arrested for Possession and Transportation of Child Pornography

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A Carlsbad-based New Mexico State Police Officer was arrested for possession of child pornography by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, and Raul Bujanda, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office, announced that Sammy Allen Clouthier, 44, of Carlsbad, made an initial appearance in federal court on a criminal complaint charging him with possession of child pornography and transportation of child pornography.

The Bureau acted on a tip provided to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on Dec. 29, 2022. Synchronoss reported images depicting apparent child sexual abuse material (CSAM) were uploaded to an account associated with Clouthier’s phone number and device. A follow-up investigation revealed that Clouthier, a sergeant in the New Mexico State Police, downloaded, possessed, and transported child pornography using his cellular devices.

If convicted, Clothier faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years up to 20 years in prison. This case was investigated by the Albuquerque Division Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force of the Federal Bureau Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Eliot Neal is prosecuting the case.