Xochitl Torres Small confirmed as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture

Former New Mexico Congresswoman, Xochitl Torres Small was confirmed Tuesday as Deputy Secretary of the USDA. She served as undersecretary for Rural Development at the Department of Agriculture since 2021.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack highlighted the work Torres Small has accomplished leading the department’s rural development team.

"Xochitl Torres Small has dedicated her career to serving the agriculture industry and the American people, and I have witnessed her lead with energy, authenticity and personal investment that I know will leave an impact on USDA for years to come,” Vilsack said in a released statement.

The Agriculture Secretary also touted efforts by Torres Small to improve broadband access and affordable housing in rural communities.

In 2018, Torres Small, was elected to serve as a United States Representative for the Second Congressional District in New Mexico. She served one term in one of the largest districts in the country.

Torres Small, the granddaughter of farmworkers, grew up in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Torres Small has served as an attorney practicing water and natural resources law and also served as a field representative for former U.S. Senator Tom Udall.