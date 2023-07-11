Vehicle fire closes parts of I-10 and I-25 in Las Cruces area

Tuesday night, the New Mexico Department of Transportation reported just after 9 p.m. that the I-25/I-10 crossover in Las Cruces was closed due to a vehicle fire.

Las Cruces Police also tweeted Tuesday night that a portion of I-10 eastbound and I-25 south were closed were both interstates meet.

Motorist are asked to watch for emergency personnel, expect delays and are advised to seek alternative routes around the I-10 and I-25 split in Las Cruces.

The New Mexico Dept. of Transportation also reported just after 9 p.m. that the I-10 eastbound traffic was being detoured at milepost 142 (University Ave./NM101), I-10 westbound traffic was being detoured at milepost 151 (Mesquite). I-25 southbound traffic was being detoured at milepost 1 (University Ave/NM 101).

This is a developing story.