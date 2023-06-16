White Sands Missile Range US 380 Roadblock Scheduled for June 20, 2023

The New Mexico Department of Transportation and White Sands Missile Range has posted a Roadblock Alert for Tuesday, Jun. 20, 2023.

US 380 is scheduled to be blocked at 9:40 a.m. and will last around 2 hours. The block will affect Hwy 380 in the northern portion of the range at Gold Block (mile marker 3) and Silver Block (mile marker 49).

All roadblocks are subject to change without notice, please call WSMR at 575-678-2221/2222 for updates or call 511.

www.nmroads.com