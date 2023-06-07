US agency says rare flowering plant found only in New Mexico should be listed as endangered

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says a rare flowering plant found only in one spot in southern New Mexico should be granted federal protection. The agency announced Wednesday that it's proposing to list the swale paintbrush as endangered. The species also is known as the glowing Indian paintbrush due to its bright yellowish flowers, which produce nectar and support pollinators. The agency will be accepting public comment on the proposal for the next 60 days.

Historically, the plant was native to grasslands in Hidalgo County in

southwestern New Mexico and at mountainous sites in the Mexican states of Chihuahua and Durango.