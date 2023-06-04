Former Archbishop of Santa Fe Michael Sheehan, who served from 1993 to 2015, dies at 83

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Santa Fe says former Archbishop Michael Sheehan has died at age 83. A spokesperson for the archdiocese says Sheehan died Saturday, but a cause of death wasn’t disclosed. The Albuquerque Journal reported Saturday that Sheehan announced in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Sheehan was installed as the 11th archbishop of Santa Fe in September 1993 before retiring in June 2015. He was ordained in July 1964 in Rome and became a bishop in 1983 in Lubbock, Texas. The archdiocese says Sheehan held 10 appointments between 1968 and when he retired in 2015.