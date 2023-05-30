© 2023 KRWG
Regional News

US Border Patrol chief is retiring after seeing through end of Title 42 immigration restrictions

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published May 30, 2023 at 10:29 PM MDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Border Patrol announced Tuesday that he was retiring, after seeing through a major policy shift that seeks to clamp down on illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border following the end of Title 42 pandemic restrictions. Chief Raul Ortiz said in a note to staff obtained by The Associated Press that he will leave June 30. It’s not clear yet who will replace him. He states: “I leave at ease, knowing we have a tremendous uniformed and professional workforce, strong relationships with our union partners, and outstanding leaders who will continue to tirelessly advocate for you each day."

