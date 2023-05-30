Guilt-ridden man confesses to landlord's killing 15 years later, recordings show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man who called 911 to confess to the 2008 killing of his landlord has been arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder. Tony Peralta made his appearance before a state district judge Tuesday. A 911 recording and nearly an hour of police body camera footage obtained by The Associated Press show Peralta repeatedly telling officers that he wanted to confess to killing 69-year-old William Blodgett because he no longer wanted to live with the guilt. Breaking down at one point, he told a detective that Blodgett had been good to him and that he was high on methamphetamine when he killed him. Peralta has pleaded not guilty. His public defender declined to comment Tuesday.