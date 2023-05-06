© 2023 KRWG
Regional News

Mexican families get quick reunions with migrant relatives

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published May 6, 2023 at 10:26 PM MDT
People living in the U.S. embrace with people living in Mexico during the 10th annual "Hugs not Walls" event, on a stretch of the Rio Grande, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Saturday, May 6, 2023. The brief family reunions are part of a campaign sponsored by the Border Network for Human Rights, an immigration rights group. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Tears flowed amid heartfelt embraces as Mexican families were allowed brief reunions at the border with relatives who migrated to the United States. As a mariachi band played the popular song “Las Mañanitas,” about 150 families passed over the Rio Grande on Saturday for five-minute meetings with loved ones they had not seen for years. It was the 10th edition of the “Hugs, not walls” event, which was organized by humanitarian groups in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez, which is across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Unlike at earlier reunions, a strong guard of U.S. officers was present at the event, which came just days before Washington will lift Title 42 asylum rules imposed for the pandemic that allowed the U.S. to expel more than 2.8 million migrants since March 2020.

