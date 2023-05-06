© 2023 KRWG
Regional News

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sees progress on health, poverty

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published May 6, 2023 at 10:22 PM MDT
Michelle Lujan Grisham
Morgan Lee/AP
/
AP
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham attends a news conference highlighting newly signed legislation to bolster the state's health care workforce and make medical care more accessible in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, April 7, 2023. Gov. Lujan Grisham used her veto authority to scale back a tax relief package based on concerns it could undermine future spending on social programs while signing the annual spending plan in state history. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is touting her approach to improving public health during a second term in office. She touched on several initiatives in an online presentation Friday.

They range from programs to improve children's nutrition with free and healthy school meals to a crackdown on oilfield pollution. The governor has outlined efforts to improve overall public health and reduce the need for acute medical care. New Mexico has some of the nation’s highest rates of poverty, fatal drug overdoses and gun deaths. The dean of Maryland-based Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health conducted the expansive interview.

