Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sees progress on health, poverty

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is touting her approach to improving public health during a second term in office. She touched on several initiatives in an online presentation Friday.

They range from programs to improve children's nutrition with free and healthy school meals to a crackdown on oilfield pollution. The governor has outlined efforts to improve overall public health and reduce the need for acute medical care. New Mexico has some of the nation’s highest rates of poverty, fatal drug overdoses and gun deaths. The dean of Maryland-based Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health conducted the expansive interview.