Whirling disease detected at New Mexico fish hatchery

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published April 9, 2023 at 9:19 PM MDT
SANTA ROSA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico wildlife managers say they will have fewer rainbow trout to stock in lakes and rivers around the state this spring. They say the temporary reduction is due to the detection of whirling disease in rainbow trout being raised at Rock Lake State Fish Hatchery in eastern New Mexico. The state Game and Fish Department announced Friday that the disease was found in low levels but that they want to be cautious. About 70,000 trout in the affected portions of the hatchery will be euthanized to reduce the chance of the disease spreading. State officials are investigating the source of the infection.

Associated Press
