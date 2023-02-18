Court upholds ban against Cowboys for Trump co-founder

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has rejected a final appeal for reconsideration by a New Mexico politician and Donald Trump supporter who was removed and barred from elected office for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The court on Thursday closed out an appeal initiated last year by Cowboys for Trump co-founder and former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin. Justices cited missed court filing deadlines. Griffin says he will petition the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

Griffin was banished from elected office in September 2022. It was the first ruling of its kind against an elected official in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

