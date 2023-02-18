© 2023 KRWG
Regional News

Court upholds ban against Cowboys for Trump co-founder

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published February 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM MST
FILE - Former Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at federal court in Washington, Friday, June. 17, 2022. A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified Griffin from holding public office. State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, that permanently prohibits Griffin from holding or seeking local or federal office. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has rejected a final appeal for reconsideration by a New Mexico politician and Donald Trump supporter who was removed and barred from elected office for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The court on Thursday closed out an appeal initiated last year by Cowboys for Trump co-founder and former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin. Justices cited missed court filing deadlines. Griffin says he will petition the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

Griffin was banished from elected office in September 2022. It was the first ruling of its kind against an elected official in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

