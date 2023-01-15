© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Authorities probe reported shooting at a New Mexico refuge

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published January 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM MST
shooting.png

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say they're still investigating the reported shooting of a man at the Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge northeast of Roswell.

Chaves County Sheriff’s officials placed the refuge’s visitor center and trails on lockdown Friday afternoon after a man was found bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and authorities say he suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The man’s name, age and hometown still weren’t available Sunday and neither was a possible motive for the shooting.

Undersheriff Charles Yslas told the Roswell Daily Record that the evidence isn’t really matching up with the stories and the victim isn’t being very cooperative.

Regional News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press