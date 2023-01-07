© 2023 KRWG
Regional News

Shootings in Albuquerque share target: elected Democrats

KRWG | By AP
Published January 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM MST
APD.jpeg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico say the three homes of elected Democratic officials in Albuquerque were hit by gunfire and two offices were targeted by shots over the past month. Albuquerque Police

Chief Harold Medina says local and federal investigators are trying to determine if the attacks are connected and are committed to finding those responsible.

Authorities say someone shot at the homes of two
county commissioners, the former campaign office of the attorney general, and the home and office, respectively, of two state senators.

The attacks come amid a sharp rise in threats to members of Congress and two years after supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol and sent lawmakers running for their lives.

