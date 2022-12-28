NMSU Board of Regents, administration to start search for next chancellor

On Wednesday, The Board of Regents at New Mexico State University announced a big leadership change for the university in 2023. In a news release, the board announced the university will start the search process to find a new chancellor. Current NMSU Chancellor Dr. Dan Arvizu’s contract expires on June 30th, 2023.

In a released statement, the board thanked Arvizu for his service to the university and looked forward to working with him during the transition process to find a new leader.

The news release included achievements made during the tenure of Arvizu’s leadership that included increased enrollment this past fall, a rise in research and development expenditures, successful GO Bond initiatives, and a move by athletics to Conference USA in 2023.