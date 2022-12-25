New Mexico State, Bowling Green match up in Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green will travel 75 miles to face New Mexico State in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit. The matchup on Monday will be their first meeting. In his fourth season, Scot Loeffler can help the Falcons have a winning record for the first time since 2015.

Jerry Kill led the Aggies to more wins in his first season than they had the previous three years combined. NFL scouts will be watching Bowling Greenndefensive end Karl Brooks, who had 10 sacks this season. New Mexico State is led by dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia.