Eligible New Mexico students to get free virtual tutoring

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will begin offering some students free virtual tutoring for math, science and other subjects. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the online tutoring program Thursday as part of the state’s efforts to invest in education. The tutoring will be for students between pre-Kindergarten and eighth grade at Title 1 schools, including tribally controlled schools. It will be available before after or during school hours. Participating students will be able to receive up to 20 hours of tutoring. It was not immediately clear how much the tutoring program would cost the state. The state’s Public Education Department requested tutoring services from Paper Education Inc.