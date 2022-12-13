Some Albuquerque-area hospitals dealing with a patient surge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some hospitals in the Albuquerque area are taking measures to free up more space amid a surge of patients that are pushing some hospitals beyond their licensed capacity. The University of New Mexico Hospital has opened a tent outside the emergency room to triage adult patients. The Albuquerque Journal reports that doctors at some local hospitals said they are busier than they were during the past two winters, when the COVID-19 epidemic was driving up hospital admissions. They also say respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID are all fueling the rise in hospitalizations.