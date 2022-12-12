New Mexico state government reaps budget windfall from oil

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state of New Mexico is likely to inherit a new, multibillion-dollar financial windfall largely from surging oil production and robust energy prices in the era of war between Ukraine and Russia. State government economists are revising upward estimates of government income that are the basis for budget negotiations by lawmakers when they meet in January 2023. On Tuesday, they estimated state government income of nearly $12 billion for the fiscal year running from July 2023 to June 2024. That income would exceed current annual spending obligations by $3.6 billion, or 43%. The forecast enhances the spending authority of newly reelected Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and members of a Democratic legislative majority.

