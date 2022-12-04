Panel picks finalists for New Mexico regulatory commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor will have nine candidates to choose from as she fills a powerful regulatory commission overseeing utility rates and charting the state's course toward more renewable energy development. A nominating committee on Friday unanimously voted to forward the finalists' names to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. It capped a monthslong selection process. A constitutional amendment approved in 2020 turns the Public Regulation Commission from a five-member elected body into a three-person panel appointed by the governor. Some critics sought to overturn the change, saying Native American communities in particular would be disenfranchised. The state Supreme Court rejected the challenge with a ruling earlier this week.