Former Congressman Pearce reelected as NM GOP chairman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former U.S. Congressman Steve Pearce has been reelected as chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico. Pearce garnered 55% of the vote Saturday, beating out four others vying for the post. He'll serve another two years, leading the party through the 2024 election. He acknowledged the difficulty ahead and says he sees the work as a marathon, not a sprint. The Republican Party failed to make significant gains in New Mexico's general election. The GOP lost its only congressional seat, and Democrats swept a long list of statewide races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and state Supreme Court seats.