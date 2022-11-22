© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico residents raise environmental concerns

KRWG | By AP
Published November 22, 2022 at 10:36 PM MST
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On the southern edge of New Mexico’s largest city is a Hispanic neighborhood that used to be made up of a patchwork of family farms and quiet streets.

Over the decades, industrial development has closed in, bringing with it pollution. Now residents have come up with a proposal for local regulators to consider as they fight for environmental justice. Modeled after regulations in New Jersey and Minnesota, the proposal for the Albuquerque metro area would call for health, environmental and equity impacts to be taken into account before regulators approve any new permits. Advocates also are hopeful their efforts will spark a statewide discussion about environmental justice.

