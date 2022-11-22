Final New Mexico county certifies midterm election results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's most populous county has certified the results from the recent midterm elections. Bernalillo County commissioners voted Monday to accept the results, marking the last New Mexico county to do so ahead of next week's statewide certification. The state's other 32 counties certified their results last week. The State Board of Canvass will meet Nov. 29 to certify the official results and order any recounts. Unofficial results show two legislative races appear headed for recounts because the candidates are within 1 percentage point. Those races are for a district in Albuquerque and another in the state's south.