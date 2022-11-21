State Police: Investigation into fatal shooting at UNM campus continues

Albuquerque, NM – New Mexico State Police say that an investigation into the fatal shooting on the UNM campus in Albuquerque continues.

In a press release, state police said the agency's Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate a homicide on the UNM main campus on Saturday. Police say investigators learned that at about 3:00 a.m. there was an altercation between UNM student Brandon Travis, 19, of Albuquerque, and a 21-year-old NMSU student. During the altercation, both individuals sustained gunshot wounds.

Police say that Travis was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator and the 21-year-old male was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities say his current condition is not known.

Police say that investigators later learned that Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two male friends of Travis, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to the UNM campus and assault him.

Investigators say that once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.

Police say the female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with Aggravated Battery and Conspiracy. The other two males have been identified by State Police. Agents are working with the local district attorney to determine what, if any, charges they face.

State Police say the investigation is still active and being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that the victim is Mike Peake, 21-year-old NMSU basketball player. The Journal reports that one of the two arrested in connection to the shooting is 19-year old Jonathan Smith, who was arrested Monday morning. The Journal also reports that according to court documents, Saturday's shooting may have started as a plot to get revenge for an alleged altercation that happened at a UNM-NMSU football game in Las Cruces.

Information from NM State Police and Albuquerque Journal.