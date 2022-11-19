New Mexico AG Hector Balderas selected to be president of Northern New Mexico College

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has been selected as the next president at Northern New Mexico College. He was the unanimous choice as the school's board of regents voted Thursday.

Balderas was among four finalists for the position following a national search. The next step will be contract negotiations between Balderas and the college. He will be wrapping up his second term as the state's top prosecutor at the end of the year. In a statement issued Friday, Balderas said it will be an honor to work with the regents, faculty and staff to take the institution into the future.