US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government is taking steps to ensure that pregnant migrant youths who are in its custody but not accompanied by parents can access abortion services. The guidance Thursday from the Office of Refugee Resettlement says pregnant migrants under 18 should be assigned to shelters in states that still allow abortion. It also says those who want an abortion should be provided transportation across state lines if necessary. Government officials and contractors who have religious objections to abortion aren’t required to assist directly in providing access to abortion but must notify authorities of any pregnant migrant youths.