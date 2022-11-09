Over 58,000 vote in Doña Ana County in the general election

Las Cruces, New Mexico—According to the Doña Ana County County Clerk’s office, voter turnout for the 2022 General Election in the county was approximately 58,000 falling short of the total turnout in the 2018 General Election which was approximately 63,000.

The Clerk’s office says that preparations will start for the canvass report of the election returns for presentation to the Board of County Commissioners by November 18, 2022. The office says that canvassing in Doña Ana County will begin November 9, 2022, at the Bureau of Elections Warehouse at 2480 Lakeside Drive at 1:00 pm. Election results will remain unofficial until state canvass has been completed and certified.

