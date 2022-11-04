Albuquerque poised to settle gender pay lawsuit for $17M

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of female city employees are anticipating back payment from the City of Albuquerque to make up for a wage gap going back years. KOB-TV reported Thursday that a judge is expected to sign off on the $17 million settlement the city has agreed to pay to cover claims from over 430 workers. Attorneys expect each woman to receive anywhere from a few hundred dollars to $100,000. Female staffers allege the city pays $3-$6 less per hour compared with their male counterparts. Meanwhile, the city agreeing to settle does not mean an admission of any unlawful conduct. The hearing for the judge to give approval is scheduled for Nov. 17.