Court allows New Mexico utility to delay customer credits

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has cleared the way for the state's largest electric utility to delay issuing rate credits related to the recent closure of a coal-fired power plant. State regulators in June had ordered Public Service Co. of New Mexico to begin issuing the credits since customers would no longer benefit from the San Juan Generating Station after its closure. The utility challenged the regulatory order and requested a stay. The Supreme Court has yet to decide the merits of the case. Regulators and consumer advocates had argued that customers shouldn't be charged for a power plant that is no longer in operation.