Report: New Mexico had 40 million visitors in 2021

KRWG | By AP
Published October 29, 2022 at 10:19 AM MDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico saw a record-breaking number of almost 40 million visitors last year, according to a new report released this week by the state’s tourism office.

The study determined 39.2 million people came to the Land of Enchantment and generated $7.2 billion in spending across the state, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

That is 1 million more than the previous record set in 2019. he calculations were based on tax collections, lodging performance data and other information. Visitors not only included travelers who came from abroad but anyone who came from at least 50 miles away.

The annual report attributes $7 billion to record spending by domestic travelers.

