New Mexico marks progress with oil well plugging program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico land managers say more than 130 abandoned oil and natural gas wells have been plugged on state trust lands as part of an enforcement program that began two years ago. Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard announced the progress Thursday. She says the savings to taxpayers are significant, as plugging wells can cost tens of thousands of dollars depending on the site. Enforcement by the State Land Office comes as New Mexico and other western states look to tap a new wave of federal funding to address the widespread problem. New Mexico is among the top oil producing states in the U.S., second only to Texas.