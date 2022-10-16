Roswell officials: UFO festival brought in over $2 million this summer

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Roswell officials say the city's UFO Festival had an economic impact of more than $2 million. The Roswell Daily Record reports the Roswell City Council’s finance committee looked earlier this month at the event's economic report.

It indicated more than 40,000 visitors came to the four-day festival this summer. The cost for the city to mount it was more than $200,000. Staff who put together the report reviewed gross receipts taxes, occupancy or lodgers’ tax, ticket sales and other factors.

This year’s festival marked the 75th anniversary of the alleged 1947 Roswell Incident. The Army's announcement it had recovered debris, not a “flying disc," has fueled speculation about extra-terrestrials for years.

Information from: Roswell Daily Record