Study shows sharp decline in teacher vacancies in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State University study has found that teacher vacancies in the state have dropped significantly over the last year. NMSU released a report Monday from its Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation & Policy Center showing that the number of empty positions are closer to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Researchers looked at the number of job openings in every school district in New Mexico and data provided by colleges and universities. They found 690 teacher vacancies compared to 1,048 last year, a 34% decline. Officials at the Center say the findings don’t diminish the fact that there is still an urgent need for teachers and other support staff.