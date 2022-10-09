© 2022 KRWG
3 teens arrested in fatal shooting of 52-year-old Taos woman

KRWG | By AP
Published October 9, 2022 at 8:40 AM MDT
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Three teenagers have been arrested as suspects in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old woman at her home in Taos. New Mexico state police say all three teens arrested in Wednesday's death of Shirley Reyes are from the Taos area. Two are 14 and one is 16 years old. They've been booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police said in a statement Friday they also face charges of conspiracy, aggravated burglary, battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Reyes' 19-year-old son also was shot in what court records indicate may have been a plan to burglarize the home.

