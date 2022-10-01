Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said during a debate against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities. O’Rourke on Friday pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting their only debate. The promises reflected how Abbott and O’Rourke are eager to spotlight vastly different issues with just three weeks before early voting begins in a competitive Texas governor’s race.