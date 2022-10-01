© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate

KRWG | By AP
Published October 1, 2022 at 9:04 AM MDT
Former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, left, and Gov. Greg Abbott.
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, left, and Gov. Greg Abbott.

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said during a debate against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities. O’Rourke on Friday pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting their only debate. The promises reflected how Abbott and O’Rourke are eager to spotlight vastly different issues with just three weeks before early voting begins in a competitive Texas governor’s race.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP