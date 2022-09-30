New Mexico Senate Rules Committee chair Daniel Ivey-Soto resigns

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who has been accused of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, has resigned his position as chair of the New Mexico Senate Rules Committee. In a one-page resignation letter Thursday to Senate Democratic leadership, Ivey-Soto said he didn’t want to be a distraction to the work of the Senate or harm it as an institution. The letter didn’t directly mention the allegations against Ivey-Soto, which he has vigorously denied. Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart removed Ivey-Soto from his position as chairman of the New Mexico Finance Authority interim committee on Saturday. She also wanted Ivey-Soto to step down from the Senate Rules Committee but didn’t have the power to remove him from that post unilaterally.