New Mexico legislators weigh changes to harassment policies

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State legislators in New Mexico are reconsidering how they evaluate complaints of sexual misconduct against colleagues, amid outrage about the handling of a complaint against an influential senator. A panel of leading legislators met Monday to discuss possible changes to ground rules for harassment investigations at the Legislature. Also Monday, a coalition of advocacy groups held a news conference to describe a toxic culture that favors perpetrators of harassment at the Legislature. They are calling for independent oversight of inquiries into sexual misconduct. Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto was recently removed from one of his leadership roles in response to allegations of sexual harassment that he denies.

