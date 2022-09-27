© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico legislators weigh changes to harassment policies

KRWG | By AP
Published September 27, 2022 at 7:41 AM MDT
New Mexico's "Roundhouse," as locals call it, has been busy during the legislature's 60-day session.
Nathan Rott
/
NPR
New Mexico's "Roundhouse"

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State legislators in New Mexico are reconsidering how they evaluate complaints of sexual misconduct against colleagues, amid outrage about the handling of a complaint against an influential senator. A panel of leading legislators met Monday to discuss possible changes to ground rules for harassment investigations at the Legislature. Also Monday, a coalition of advocacy groups held a news conference to describe a toxic culture that favors perpetrators of harassment at the Legislature. They are calling for independent oversight of inquiries into sexual misconduct. Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto was recently removed from one of his leadership roles in response to allegations of sexual harassment that he denies.

