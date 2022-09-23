Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission held a special meeting Thursday to discuss concerns that supply chain issues could further delay projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems won't be online as planned. A utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico also is expecting a gap between capacity and demand.