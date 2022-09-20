Woman dead, two others injured after shooting in Picacho Hills

The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office has a news conference planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Las Cruces Sun News, to update the community on the developing story of a shooting that left a woman dead and two others injured. The following information is the most recent from the Sheriff's office:

On September 18, 2022 at approximately 7:42 p.m., a young male calling from 6000 block of Vista del Oro requested emergency assistance for an injured female resident. At approximately 1958 hours, the first unit arrived and immediately asked for more units to assist. A female resident was found deceased at the scene.

Within minutes, contact was made with the older male resident who was armed. Shots were exchanged between the older male and arriving deputies. The older male was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

There were no other injuries in this incident which stemmed from a long standing domestic dispute between the residents. Investigation will be continuing at the location throughout the night.