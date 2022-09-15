New Mexico launches food drive for wildfire victims

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State officials have launched a campaign to replenish meat supplies for residents of northern New Mexico who lost their homes or were forced to evacuate due to a historic wildfire sparked by the federal government. The state Game and Fish Department announced the “Fill the Freezers” campaign Wednesday. Residents in the rural area depend on elk, deer and other game for subsistence. Officials say any donations of game animal meat from hunters and ranchers must be frozen solid and securely packaged with a label that identifies the type of meat and its packaging date. The food will then be distributed to those in need.