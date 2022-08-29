New Mexico lawmakers ask about self-sufficiency of Spaceport America

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some members of a legislative financial

oversight committee are asking whether Spaceport America will ever be

self-sufficient. Public funds bankrolled the years-long construction of

the desert outpost in southern New Mexico, and the Legislature has used

general fund dollars to address a shortfall in the facility's budget.

The spaceport’s executive director told lawmakers during a meeting

Monday in Truth or Consequences that about 65% of revenue now comes from

customer leases and fees and he hopes to grow that number. The

spaceport is home to anchor tenant Virgin Galactic, and a handful of

other aerospace ventures have used the port for testing and vertical

launches.