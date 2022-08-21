5 New Mexico jails less than half staffed; 1 moving inmates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Five New Mexico county jails and detention centers are weathering staff shortages that have pushed vacancy rates among correctional officers above 50%. The Albuquerque Journal reports at least one has resorted to transporting inmates to other facilities, including one in Texas 166 miles away. The Otero County Detention Center in Alamogordo is half staffed with 32 officers. County Attorney R.B. Nichols says they reached a critical point two weeks ago when there weren’t enough officers to walk the floor among the inmates. That prompted the administration's request for help from other facilities. He says five agreed to house more than 100 inmates between them.