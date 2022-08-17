© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Ex-Vegas teacher, pastor gets prison time in child sex case

KRWG | By AP
Published August 17, 2022 at 9:15 AM MDT
Reynaldo Cruz Crespin Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center 2022.jpg

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 59-year-old former Las Vegas elementary school teacher and church pastor has been sentenced to six to 15 years in state prison and lifetime supervision as a sex offender for his guilty plea to a child sex crime. Reynaldo Cruz Crespin apologized Monday before a Nevada judge who rejected his lawyer’s request to sentence him to probation. Crespin was arrested in February in Albuquerque, New Mexico, more than a week a warrant was issued for him in Las Vegas on multiple child sexual assault charges. All but one lesser charge were dismissed when Crespin avoided trial and pleaded guilty in May to attempted lewdness with a child.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP