Ex-Vegas teacher, pastor gets prison time in child sex case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 59-year-old former Las Vegas elementary school teacher and church pastor has been sentenced to six to 15 years in state prison and lifetime supervision as a sex offender for his guilty plea to a child sex crime. Reynaldo Cruz Crespin apologized Monday before a Nevada judge who rejected his lawyer’s request to sentence him to probation. Crespin was arrested in February in Albuquerque, New Mexico, more than a week a warrant was issued for him in Las Vegas on multiple child sexual assault charges. All but one lesser charge were dismissed when Crespin avoided trial and pleaded guilty in May to attempted lewdness with a child.