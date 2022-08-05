Two counties in New Mexico added to wildfire disaster declaration
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two more New Mexico counties have been added to a
federal disaster declaration issued in response to the state's historic
wildfire season. State officials said Thursday that Los Alamos and
Sandoval counties will now be eligible for grant funding through the
Federal Emergency Management Agency. The counties were affected by a
wildfire that charred over 70 square miles in the mountains near Los
Alamos. Crews are now working on repairs to limit post-fire flooding.
New Mexico's governor also recently secured an extension of the disaster
declaration as well as the addition of flooding impacts in the wake of
the fires.