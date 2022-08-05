Two counties in New Mexico added to wildfire disaster declaration

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two more New Mexico counties have been added to a

federal disaster declaration issued in response to the state's historic

wildfire season. State officials said Thursday that Los Alamos and

Sandoval counties will now be eligible for grant funding through the

Federal Emergency Management Agency. The counties were affected by a

wildfire that charred over 70 square miles in the mountains near Los

Alamos. Crews are now working on repairs to limit post-fire flooding.

New Mexico's governor also recently secured an extension of the disaster

declaration as well as the addition of flooding impacts in the wake of

the fires.