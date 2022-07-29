Navajos narrow list of 15 presidential hopefuls in primary

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo voters are narrowing the list of candidates for tribal president Tuesday in the primary election. Fifteen people are vying for the top leadership post on the vast reservation that extends into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. Current President Jonathan Nez says he wants another term to ensure projects started under his administration to extend power and water lines, and broadband are completed. The candidates include six women, each hoping to be the first woman elected to lead the tribe. The top two vote-getters in the primary will move on to the November general election. The tribe generally sees around a 50% turnout for the primaries.