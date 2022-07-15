Southern New Mexico county says abortion clinics not welcome

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A local government board in southern New Mexico has approved a message saying that abortion clinics are not welcome in politically conservative Otero County even though state law allows most abortion procedures. The nonbinding anti-abortion resolution was approved Thursday in a 3-0 vote by the Otero County commission. Commissioner Couy Griffin says the resolution responds to concerns that New Mexico could become a regional hub for abortions. Otero County Attorney Roy Nichols says the resolution is not binding. At least two groups have announced plans to open new abortion facilities in New Mexico after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade.