Judge clears New Mexico cop of chokehold death charges

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A judge has cleared a former Las Cruces police officer of criminal charges after he was accused of killing a suspect with a chokehold more than two years ago. Defense attorneys for Christopher Smelser had argued that prosecutors failed to prove to prove Smelser knew his actions were dangerous and created a risk of death or great bodily harm to Antonio Valenzuela after he fled from a 2020 traffic stop. The trial started Monday. Douglas Driggers ruled Wednesday there was insufficient evidence for it to continue and dismissed the second-degree murder charge filed against Smelser.