Matt King, co-founder of arts collective Meow Wolf, dies

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Matt King, a co-founder of the Santa Fe-based arts collective Meow Wolf that has grown into an offbeat, interactive entertainment juggernaut, has died. He was 37. Meow Wolf spokeswoman Didi Bethurum on Tuesday confirmed King’s death. He died Saturday, but the cause and location of his death was withheld. Meow Wolf called King a “pioneer of immersive art” who “had a joy for creation that was electric and expansive.” Meow Wolf coined a new brand of family entertainment with its “House of Eternal Return” exhibition in Santa Fe that provides eye-popping psychedelic design work in a labyrinthine exhibit.