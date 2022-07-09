Convicted rapist in Albuquerque flees after GPS device cut

Prosecutors in New Mexico’s most populous county are questioning the use of GPS ankle monitors after a convicted rapist was able to cut his off and flee. KOB-TV in Albuquerque reported Friday that Ralph Vasquez is the fifth person this year who was able to separate an ankle monitor device.

A spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office says Vasquez cut it off just hours before he was supposed to head to prison. A judge this week sentenced him to nine years for the 2020 rape of his ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors say now they are having misgivings about the GPS monitoring system.